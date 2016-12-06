Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Fleet Management News

Volkswagen launches new mobility services company

Published 06 December 2016

Volkswagen has launched its own mobility services company, Moia, which will focus primarily on autonomous vehicles.

The move will allow the German firm to compete with Uber and Lyft.

Moia will connect the car with the new mobility world. It will develop and market its own mobility services either independently or in partnership with cities and existing transport systems.

The new company will focus on ride-hailing and on-demand autonomous vehicles

The standalone company will be headquartered in Berlin, Germany, where it will likely test out several of its new services prior to expanding them to other cities.

It will start operations with a team of only 50 people, with the number expanding to about 200 by the end of next year.

Apart from Berlin, another city in Germany which is of key and strategic importance for the carmaker is Hamburg. Volkswagen and the city have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce environmentally friendly, safer and reliable urban mobility service.

The German automaker says that the idea behind introducing the new business is to have a holistic approach towards mobility which reduces burden on both public transport and individual transport.

Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Muller said: “MOIA will help us gain a deeper understanding of new forms of mobility and how to make them even more attractive in future, to offer a much broader scope than at present and to tailor these services to suit very wide-ranging needs.

“Even though not everyone will still own a car in future, MOIA can help make everyone a customer of our company in some way or another.”

MOIA CEO Ole Harms said: "Our sights are set on becoming one of the global top players for mobility services in the medium term. To achieve that we will be seeking to attract the best minds and technology start-ups.”

Image: Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Muller with MOIA CEO Ole Harms. Photo: Courtesy of Volkswagen AG.

